‘Pink stone from Raj to be used for Ayodhya Ram temple construction’

Special focus will be on conservation and development of heritage structures like Kuber Tila and Sita Koop. The entire temple complex has been designed on zero discharge concept and green building features, they said. Members of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra met last month and during the meeting it was noted that the construction work of the temple is proceeding as per schedule and will be open for people from 2023. “The plan to enable devotees to have darshan of Lord Shri Ram by the year 2023 seems within reach,” a source said.