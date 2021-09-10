Scindia: Kozhikode crash probe report to be made public soon

New Delhi :

On August 7, 2020, a Boeing 737 plane coming from Dubai had overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala and later broke into pieces. There were 190 people onboard the ill-fated aircraft and at least 20 people, including the two pilots, were killed and several others were injured. Addressing a press meet here, Scindia said the probe report has been submitted to the civil aviation ministry. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probed the accident. “All I can tell you at this point of time is that in the next couple of days, that report is going to be released in the public domain. Whatever steps that have been advocated on the basis of that report, those steps will be and has to be executed,” he said.