SC junks plea for portal to give info on essential COVID-19 commodities

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud while refusing to hear the plea asked the petitioner to move the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for considering the suggestions including the need for a centralised portal. Meanwhile, the top court also dismissed a plea seeking directions to fill vacant posts at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao noted that former apex court judge Justice Arun Mishra has been appointed as the NHRC chairperson. “In view of subsequent events of appointment of chairman and members this petition has become infructuous,” the bench also comprising Justice BR Gavai said.