Afghan can’t have terrorism: BRICS

The territory of Afghanistan must not be used to carry out terror attacks against other countries, the five-nation influential grouping BRICS said on Thursday and strongly called for combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

File photo New Delhi : The grouping held extensive deliberations on pressing issues including the situation in Afghanistan at a virtual summit chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit, hosted by India, was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, SA President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsanaro