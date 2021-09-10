RS bypoll to 2 vacant TN seats on Oct 4, says ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that by-election to two vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu Assembly would be held on October 4. The vacancy arose after AIADMK leaders KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam resigned to contest in the state legislative Assembly.
New Delhi: The ECI also announced dates for bypolls to other Rajya Sabha seats, including one each in West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh. In Puducherry, the ECI will hold Rajya Sabha polls for the lone seat on October 4 as the RS seat will fall vacant soon as the term of incumbent member N Gokulakrishnan ends on October 6.
The ECI said in its order that all “broad guidelines of COVID-19” have to be followed during the election process, that is from the time of issue of notification to the counting of votes.
“The Chief Secretaries of states concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election,” the poll panel said.
The ECI said in its order that all “broad guidelines of COVID-19” have to be followed during the election process, that is from the time of issue of notification to the counting of votes.
“The Chief Secretaries of states concerned are being directed to depute a senior officer from the state to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election,” the poll panel said.
Conversations