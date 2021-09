Citing absence of provision in a law governing it, the Lokpal has said that no appeal or request from complainants for review of an order passed by it will be entertained.

Image Courtesy: Reuters New Delhi : The move comes after the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal noticed some instances of complainants sending request for appeal, review or reconsideration of an order. This matter was also deliberated upon by a parliamentary committee that had in March asked the DoPT to explore possibility of new laws.