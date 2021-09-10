Vice President will be in Puducherry for 3 days from September 12

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will pay a three-day visit to Puducherry from September 12.
Puducherry: According to official sources here on Thursday, Naidu will reach Puducherry from Chennai on September 12 Sunday morning and will attend a solar power project function at Jipmer Hospital. He will then visit Sri Aurobindo Ashram and stay at the Raj Nivas for the night. On September 13, the Vice President will attend a function at the Pondicherry Engineering College (PEC) and later another function at the Pondicherry Central University. He will stay for the night at Raj Nivas and leave Puducherry on September 14. Security has been tightened in Puducherry in view of the Vice President’s visit.
Conversations