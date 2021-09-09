Kerala govt will strengthen digital services: CM

Thiruvananthapuram :

Noting that the advancement and growth of e-literacy and the expansion of digital infrastructure has enabled the people of the state to make effective use of e-governance system, he said the aim of the LDF government was to provide maximum services at their doorstep.





He was speaking after launching a set of digital services of the Revenue Department, including a mobile application to pay land tax online, at a function here.





Many services in the government departments, on which people depend the most, have been shifted online, he said.





''People are using these services in the best way. Online systems are adequate to ensure efficiency and transparency of the government services. The e-services will be further expanded to make people-friendly civil service a reality in the state,'' Vijayan said.





On the newly launched land tax-app, he said it would enable people to remit the tax and apply for various certificates related to land from anywhere in the world.





It was decided to incorporate the other services of the department also in this application, which is designed in a people--friendly manner, the chief minister added.