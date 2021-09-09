Thu, Sep 09, 2021

Kejriwal back in Delhi after 10-day vipassana camp in Jaipur

Published: Sep 09,202101:01 PM by IANS

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal returned to the national capital after attending a 10-day vipassana camp in Jaipur.

File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi:
Kejriwal finished his session on Wednesday. The other meditation practitioners present there clicked their pictures with the Delhi CM as he came out. 

As he left the camp, Kejriwal was seen taking out some money from his pocket which he donated at the centre. 

He was off-mobile, -TV, -newspaper and -laptop facilities during these 10 days and meditated in the vipassana centre. 

The Delhi CM left for the airport straight from the vipassana centre.
