NDA will induct women: Centre

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the armed forces have decided to induct women into the National Defence Academy (NDA).

New Delhi : Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told a bench headed by Justice S K Kaul that a decision has been taken at the highest level of the armed forces as also the government that females will be inducted for permanent commission through the NDA.



The ASG sought apex court’s permission to place the details on record through an affidavit and sought status quo in this year’s exams as they need procedural and infrastructural changes. The top court said it has been periodically nudging the authorities to take such steps themselves and believes that they are best suited to evolve the whole.



“The idea is when nothing happens, the court steps in. Let me assure you it’s not a happy situation to step in and we would like the armed services to do it themselves. They are very respected forces of the country but on gender equality they have to do more and sometimes the resistance does not come out well,” said the bench, also comprising Justice M M Sundresh.