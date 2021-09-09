Report on three laws favours farmers: Panelist

Hopeful of an early resolution to the long-running farmers’ protests on the national capital borders, a key member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on contentious agri-laws on Wednesday said the report submitted by the committee is “cent per cent” in favour of farmers and the apex court must take up the matter without any delay.

Farmers protest in Karna

New Delhi : The panel member acknowledged that the government and the Supreme Court have to consider the law and order issue that may arise with the release of the report for which they needed to take time, but “they just cannot dump it and they should not dump it.” Shetkari Sanghatana President Anil J Ghanwat, the panel member who had written to the Chief Justice of India on September 1 urging him to make the report public, also said the committee does not support repeal of the three laws, as being demanded by protesting farmers, but he and his organisation certainly believed that there are “many defects” in the laws that needed to be addressed.



“The report has to be made public at the earliest. If they do it tomorrow, that will be better... When the people will know the content of the report, they will decide whether the new farm laws are in favour of farmers or not,” he said.