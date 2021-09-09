Wheat MSP up, nod for textile scheme

The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price for wheat by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal to boost production as well as farmers’ income and asserted that the system of purchasing crops at support prices will continue.

