Thu, Sep 09, 2021

Param Bir Singh asked cyber expert to modify report, says charge sheet

Published: Sep 09,202102:00 AM

A cyber expert told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh asked him to modify a report about a Telegram channel which accepted responsibility for an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house.

File Photo : Param Bir Singh
Mumbai:
 A cyber expert told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh asked him to modify a report about a Telegram channel which accepted responsibility for an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house. Singh also paid him Rs 5 lakh for his services, as per the expert’s statement which is part of the charge sheet submitted in a court here by the NIA.

