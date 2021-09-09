Param Bir Singh asked cyber expert to modify report, says charge sheet

A cyber expert told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh asked him to modify a report about a Telegram channel which accepted responsibility for an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house.
Mumbai:
A cyber expert told the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh asked him to modify a report about a Telegram channel which accepted responsibility for an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house. Singh also paid him Rs 5 lakh for his services, as per the expert’s statement which is part of the charge sheet submitted in a court here by the NIA.
Conversations