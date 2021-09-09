One dead, 20 missing as boat sinks after colliding with ferry steamer in Assam

Guwahati :

The accident occurred when the private boat ‘Ma Kamala’ was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and ferry ‘Tripkai’, operated by the state’s Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, was coming from the riverine island. “The boat capsized and sank,” an official of the IWT Department said. Another IWT official said more than 120 passengers were on board the boat but many of them were rescued by lifeguards on ‘Tripkai’.





A woman died in hospital after she was rescued from the river, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra Tripathi said.





“We have reports of around 15-20 people missing. Several teams of NDRF and SDRF are carrying out rescue operations with support from the Army and para divers,” he said. Three senior officials of IWT Department were suspended on the charge of negligence of duty in connection with the accident, an official statement said.





Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman said that 41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been recovered from the water yet. “After sinking, it swept around 1.5 km away and stuck in the bed of the river. The boat is upside down now and we are not able to turn it around. Once we can do that, we will be able to see if anybody is stuck there,” he added.





Divers from the Army will join the operations with some advanced machines, Barman said. The boat was also carrying 27 motorcycles, he said. The NDRF and SDRF have started a rescue and search operation but they are facing difficulties as it was pitch dark after the sunset.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah called Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to enquire about the accident and took an update on the rescue operation and condition of those rescued so far.





“He said the Central Government is ready to lend all possible help. Grateful to him,” Sarma tweeted.





The Chief Minister expressed concern over the accident and directed the district administrations of Majuli and Jorhat to undertake a rescue mission earnestly with the help of NDRF and SDRF.



