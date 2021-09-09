Why someone unlikely to infect should undergo RT-PCR every 72 hours: HC asks Kerala govt

Kochi :

The query was posed to the state government during hearing of a plea by a man who refuses to be vaccinated and has challenged the COVID guidelines which mandates having at least one dose of vaccine or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours or a COVID-19 positive result more than a month old for going to work or to a shop. Justice PB Suresh Kumar also impleaded the central government in the matter and sought its stand on the issue. The judge said he would be passing orders directing the state government and the Centre to file their statement or affidavit and thereafter, will hear the matter in detail.





The court, however, said it was of view that the petitioner, an employee of KTDC, has a case that when he is not a threat to others and vaccination was optional, he cannot be forced to undergo RT-PCR test every 72 hours.



