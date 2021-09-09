India records 37,875 new cases, 369 deaths

New Delhi :

The death toll climbed to 4,41,411 with 369 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 1,608 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 17,53,745 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,49,43,093.



