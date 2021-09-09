Will give a date, SC on UP plea against quashing of notice to Twitter MD

New Delhi :

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench headed by chief Justice N.V. Ramana, noting that the plea, which was filed last month, has not been listed for hearing so far. The notice was issued to Maheshwari in connection with a probe into uploading of a communally sensitive video by a user on Twitter. Last month, Maheshwari was transferred to US as a Senior Director in the Revenue Strategy and Operations Department of the microblogging site. The bench said: “Let us see it. We will give a date.”





When it asked what was the matter, Mehta replied to bench that the High Court has interfered with the summons issued to the then Twitter MD by UP Police. The state government filed a special leave petition in the top court challenging HC order, quashing notice as mala fide. Maheshwari had also filed a caveat seeking he be heard first.