Inmate’s death: HC hands CBI probe, says life lost to custodial violence

New Delhi :

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday transferred investigation into the alleged murder of Tihar inmate Ankit Gujjar to the CBI, saying he “lost his life to custodial violence”. Justice Mukta Gupta, while dealing with a petition by Gujjar’s family for transfer of the probe, directed that the case file be sent from Delhi Police to the CBI and sought a status report from it before the next date of hearing October 28.





“Walls of prison, howsoever high they may be, the foundation of a prison is laid on the Rule of Law ensuring the rights to its inmates enshrined in the Constitution of India. It is the violation of these Constitutional rights of Ankit Gujjar, who lost his life to custodial violence in Tihar Jail, which has compelled the petitioners Geeta, Shivani and Ankul, the mother, sister and brother of deceased Ankit Gujjar to file the present writ petition,” the judge observed.



