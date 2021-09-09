Virtual booking for pilgrims visiting Sabarimala temple commences

Thiruvananthapuram :

The TDB is the body that oversees the daily functioning of the temple and all those who wish to visit the temple this month on the above dates have to either have a valid RT-PCR certificate or must have taken both the vaccine doses and can log on to book their time.





Taking into consideration the Covid outbreak only 15,000 pilgrims will be allowed every day. Situated on the mountain ranges of the Western Ghats at an altitude of 914 metres above sea level, the Sabarimala temple is four km uphill from Pamba in Pathanamthitta district, which is around 100 km from the capital city.



