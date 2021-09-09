BJP announces names of poll managers: Pradhan for UP, Shekhawat for Punjab

New Delhi :

Gearing up for the upcoming state assembly polls, the BJP on Wednesday named its organisational spearheads for the elections, putting Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pralhad Joshi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bhupender Yadav in charge for the contest in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur respectively.





The party also drafted in a number of Union ministers and other leaders to assist them in the campaign, with Union ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Shobha Karandlaje and Annpurna Devi Yadav along with Saroj Pandey, Vivek Thakur and Captain Abhimanyu made co-incharges for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, a statement said. The focus on the all-important Uttar Pradesh polls was apparent in the announcement made by the BJP as it also appointed organisational in-charges for its six regions.



