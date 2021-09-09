SC upholds retrospective extension of Mishra’s tenure as ED director

New Delhi :

Upholding the Centre’s decision, a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, made it clear however that extension of tenure of officers who have attained the age of superannuation should be done in rare and exceptional cases.





The court also made it clear that no further extension can be given to Mishra. The top court said that a reasonable period of extension can be granted to facilitate the completion of cases of ongoing investigations only after recording the reasons by the committee constituted under Section 25 of the Central Vigilance Commission Act.



