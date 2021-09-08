Pegasus row: Centre gets time to file response

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted some more time to the Centre for filing its response to a batch of pleas seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping matter and fixed them for further hearing on September 13.

Supreme Court New Delhi : A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas on August 17, while making it clear that it did not want the government to disclose anything which compromises national security. The court is hearing 12 pleas seeking an independent probe into the matter. Related Tags : Pegasus row | Supreme Court