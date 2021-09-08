PM launches audio books, sign lang dictionary

The teaching-learning process has to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make the education sector in the country world-class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) New Delhi : Addressing the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' through video-conferencing, the Prime Minister also launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning)and Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), among other initiatives.