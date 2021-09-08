Over 70 cr COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 70 crore, with the last 10 crore doses being given in just 13 days, the fastest so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

New Delhi : The coronavirus has to be defeated and vaccination is the way to victory, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. Congratulations to all health workers and people for this momentous achievement, he said. India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore, Mandaviya added.