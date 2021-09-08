All contacts of Nipah deceased negative, sigh of relief for Kerala

Kozhikode :

State Health Minister Veena George said the test results of the samples taken from the child’s eight close contacts are negative.





“The samples of parents and healthcare workers, who were symptomatic, have been tested negative. It’s a moment of relief that the results of those who were in close contact with the child came out negative,” the minister said at a press meet. George said there are currently 48 people in the high risk category who are at a medical college isolation ward and their health condition is “stable”. Five more samples are being tested in the facility arranged at the medical college by Pune NIV, the minister said.