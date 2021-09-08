Committee report on farm laws not yet released: Panel member to CJI

Anil Jaysing Ghanwat, one of the members of three-member committee constituted by Supreme Court on farm laws, wrote a letter to CJI NV Ramana in his personal capacity stating that report of committee on laws has not yet been released to public or taken up by the Court.

File Photo : CJI NV Ramana New Delhi : “The Supreme Court suspended the implementation of farm laws and constituted a Committee to report on these laws on January 12, 2021. The panel was given two months to submit its report and after consulting large number of farmers and stakeholders submitted its report before stipulated time on March 19, 2021,” Ghanwat wrote.

