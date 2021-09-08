Girl missing case: Top court transfers probe to Delhi police from UP

New Delhi :

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar transferred the probe and said that all records related to the case collected by the UP Police be handed over to Delhi Police. ASG RS Suri, appearing for Delhi Police, told the bench that the girl was recovered and the man who allegedly abducted her was arrested from Kolkata on Sept 2 and they were brought here on Sept 4. After that, the minor was examined at AIIMS and also given counselling. Suri told the bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar, it seems that on July 15 she had married the man and she has refused to go with her mother. He said the girl has been handed over to Gorakhpur Police as they wanted her custody to present her before the magistrate there.



