Active corona cases dip below 4 L mark

New Delhi :

The death toll has climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The active cases have declined to 3,92,864 comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.





A decrease of 12,010 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 15,26,056 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,31,89,348.





The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.05 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last eight days while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.56 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 74 days, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,22,24,937.