Under house arrest, Mufti questions J-K’s normalcy claim

Srinagar :

She also hit out at the Centre alleging that while the government was expressing concern for the rights of the people in Afghanistan, the same were being denied to Kashmiris. “I’ve been placed under house arrest today because according to admin (administration) the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Mehbooba, who is the last chief minister of the erstwhile state, tweeted.





“GoI expresses concern for rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies same to Kashmiris,” she added. Mehbooba posted pictures of security forces’ vehicle blocking main gate of her Gupkar residence.