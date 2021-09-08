Postpone NEET exam, let students have fair chance: Rahul Gandhi to government

New Delhi :





Gandhi’s remarks come a day after the Supreme Court refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be “very unfair” to reschedule it.





The advocate for the petitioners argued that medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2021 be deferred as many other examinations are scheduled around September 12.

The former Congress chief also urged the government to let the students “have a fair chance” in the exams.