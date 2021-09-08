K’taka CM hints at BJP-JD joining hands to gain power in Kalaburagi

Bangalore :





They have shown interest in working together in the corporation, and most probably BJP and JD(S) together will form a majority in Kalaburagi (city corporation),” Bommai told reports. In the results for urban local body polls that were announced on Monday, BJP swept the Belagavi city corporation, but failed to cross the majority mark in its bastion of Hubballi-Dharwad and finished second in Kalaburagi.

“There were no detailed discussions, I told them (JDS) let’s go together. They will also talk to local leaders and decide.