K’taka CM hints at BJP-JD joining hands to gain power in Kalaburagi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday hinted at BJP joining hands with the JD(S), to gain control over the Kalaburagi city corporation, as the polls there threw up a hung verdict.
Bangalore: “There were no detailed discussions, I told them (JDS) let’s go together. They will also talk to local leaders and decide.
They have shown interest in working together in the corporation, and most probably BJP and JD(S) together will form a majority in Kalaburagi (city corporation),” Bommai told reports. In the results for urban local body polls that were announced on Monday, BJP swept the Belagavi city corporation, but failed to cross the majority mark in its bastion of Hubballi-Dharwad and finished second in Kalaburagi.
