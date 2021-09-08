7 new agarbatti brands manufactured by TTD ready for sales from Monday

Tirupathi :





Soon devotees will experience the divine aroma of Abhayahasta, Tandanana, Divya pada, Akrusti, Shrusti, Tushti, Drusti-the Seven iconic incense sticks manufactured by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in their households. The preparation of incense sticks or Agarbattis out of the used aromatic flower garlands gathered from all TTD temples will be ready to scent houses of devotees from next week onwards.

TTD in a release said, Devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy across globe begins their daily routine to divine chant of Sri, Seshasaila, Garudachala, Venkatadri, Narayanadri, Vrishabhadri, one of the most important phrases in famous Suprabhatam comprising names of Seven sacred hills.