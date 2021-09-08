Odisha headmaster arrests dropout rate in school with his unique teaching style

Berhampur :





The government-run institute owes this achievement to Ajit Kumar Sethy, its headmaster, who brought about a sea of transformation with his innovative teaching methods. Sethy was among the 44 teachers from across the country and two from the state who were felicitated with the National Teachers Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday for their contributions in improving the quality of school education and enriching the lives of students.

Cut to 2021, the student strength from classes 1-4 at Kanamana upper primary school in Chhatrapur block has increased from 50 to 107 with zero dropout rate.