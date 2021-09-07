AI flight delayed after ants found in biz class

Air India’s Delhi-London flight, which was to depart from the IGI airport here at 2 pm on Monday, got delayed for more than three hours after a swarm of ants was found in the business class, sources said.

Representative image New Delhi : The AI-111 flight departed from the Delhi airport at around 5.20 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 2 pm. Later in the evening, Air India posted on its Twitter account that “it was not a swarm of ants and definitely not an aborted take-off”. The plane was then replaced with another Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Related Tags : Air India