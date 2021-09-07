SC refuses to defer NEET-UG exam

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to defer the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG examination, scheduled for September 12, saying it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be “very unfair” to reschedule it.
New Delhi: A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said if students want to appear in multiple exams, then they need to prioritise and make a choice as there may never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams.
The apex court said, however, the petitioners will be at liberty to make a representation before the competent authorities on the issue and the same may be decided at the earliest in accordance with the law.
“The arguments which you (counsel for petitioners) are canvassing may not be relevant for 99 per cent of candidates. For one per cent candidates, the entire system cannot be put on hold,” the bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar, told advocate Shoeb Alam who was appearing for the petitioners.
The apex court said, however, the petitioners will be at liberty to make a representation before the competent authorities on the issue and the same may be decided at the earliest in accordance with the law.
“The arguments which you (counsel for petitioners) are canvassing may not be relevant for 99 per cent of candidates. For one per cent candidates, the entire system cannot be put on hold,” the bench, also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar, told advocate Shoeb Alam who was appearing for the petitioners.
Conversations