Money laundering: ED grills Abhishek for 9 hours

New Delhi :

The 33-year-old MP stepped out from the office of the central agency, located in Jam Nagar house of central Delhi, just before 8 pm. He had entered the office shortly before 11 am.





“I am ready to face investigation...the agency officials are doing their work and I will cooperate with them,” he said while entering.





The investigating officer of the case recorded his statement under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.





He is understood to have been questioned about his links to other accused in the case and in context of two companies allegedly linked to his family in which some purported illegal transactions were done, they said.





Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat in the Lok Sabha.





The ED has filed a criminal case under the PMLA after studying a November, 2020 FIR of the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state’s Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.