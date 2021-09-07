India creating record, 1.25 cr vax administered daily: PM

Shimla :

Addressing the people of Himachal Pradesh virtually on achieving the target of administering the first dose of COVID vaccine to all eligible people, Modi said as many as 70 crore vaccines have been administered so far in the country.





At the same time, Modi said, we should not forget the mantra of “Davai Bhi, Karai Bhi’ (get vaccinated, strictly follow COVID protocols).’





“India is creating a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines every day. The number of vaccines administered in a single day by India is more than the entire population of several countries,” Modi said apparently referring to a landmark figure reached recently.





Modi said Himachal Pradesh has become a “champion” by being the first state to administer the first dose of COVID vaccine to all eligible people despite logistic difficulties and about 30 per cent of its residents have got their second dose as well.





Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli too have achieved this target and several other states are approaching it, he said. Lauding Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the Prime Minister said ensuring fast pace of vaccination without any wastage is a “big achievement” for the hill state.





Modi said this success of Himachal Pradesh has instilled confidence in the country, on its path to become self-reliant.





He said the state achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination target even in its remote areas like Dodra Kwar in Shimla district and tribal district Lahaul-Spiti by working as a team.





Earlier, Modi interacted with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the vaccination programme in the state through video conference.