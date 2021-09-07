Specially-abled 14-yr-old Bihar girl aspires to become a teacher

Patna :

Over a span of 7 long years, Tanu Kumari displayed immense determination to find solutions to overcome the challenges posed by her disability. She studies at a government school and is enrolled as a regular student in class 10. The young girl also said that she aspires to become a teacher.





“I do not feel that I will be left behind because of my disability. After the accident, I gradually learnt how to write with my toes. Apart from studying, I love to participate in sports and painting activities,” she said.





Her mother, Suha Devi, expressed confidence in her daughter and said that she is proud of her. “In 2014, while she was playing at the terrace, she touched live electric wires, because of which she lost her hands. Initially, we faced a lot of problems But I am happy that she has the willpower to learn to do her daily chores with her legs. I am extremely proud of her,” Devi said.





Tanu’s father Anil Kumar, who works as a delivery man of gas cylinders, hopes that the government would provide Tanu necessary aid.