Firozabad dengue outbreak: UP Chief Minister orders action against lax officials

Lucknow :

The chief minister held a meeting and directed that teams of specialists from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and King George’s Medical University in Lucknow be sent to Firozabad, Agra and Mathura.The teams will guide local doctors and will oversee treatment of patients there. As many as 105 patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted on Sunday to the government medical college in Firozabad, where the diseases have claimed 51 lives so far.





“In Firozabad, some officers of the health and urban development departments have been found lax in discharging their duties. It should be examined and action should be initiated against guilty officers,” the chief minister told the meeting.





The Chief Minister also issued directions for making arrangements of additional beds, paramedical staff, medicine and testing equipment.