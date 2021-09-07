Tue, Sep 07, 2021

Hetero’s Tocira approved for COVID treatment in hospitalised adults

Hetero announced on Monday that the DCGI has approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its generic version of Tocilizumab in India for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults.

Dr. B. Partha Saradhi Reddy ¦Source : Hetero World
Hyderabad: The authorisation will enable the medical practitioners to use the generic drug Tocilizumab for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), the company statement said. “We are pleased with the approval of Hetero’s Tocilizumab (Tocira) in India,” said Dr B Partha Saradhi Reddy, Chairman of Hetero Group.
