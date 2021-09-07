Kovind awards President’s colour to Naval Aviation

Panaji :

The president was addressing the event held at the INS Hansa base located in Vasco town, about 40 km from the state capital Panaji, where he was given the guard of honour by the Indian Navy.





Kovind, who is on a three-day visit to Goa, presented the President’s Colour to the Naval Aviation in the presence of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. Goa Governor Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others were present during the function.





The President’s Colour is the highest honour bestowed on a military unit in recognition of its exceptional service to the nation.





It consists of a 36 inch by 48 inch white ensign with the national flag in the canton and the state emblem embroidered in gold at the centre. The elephant, signifying strength, is placed diagonally opposite the national flag in the canton, a Naval spokesman said in a release.