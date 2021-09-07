Over 16,000 samples sent for whole genome sequencing in July, Aug: Centre

The Centre said on Monday that over 16,000 COVID-19 samples by sentinel sites were sent in July and August for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to check for variants of SARS-COV-2.
New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said there have been some media reports alleging that genome sequencing and analysis of COVID-19 declined sharply in India even as cases of the disease continued to rise.
Since July onwards, for accurate sharing of sample particulars and timely communication of WGS results, data for samples for WGS by sentinel sites is being shared through Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, it said.
