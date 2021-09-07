Sec 144 imposed, mobile, net blocked in Karnal ahead of farmers’ protest

Karnal :

The Haryana government ordered suspension of mobile Internet services from 12:30 pm on Monday to Tuesday midnight to “stop the spread of misinformation and rumours” on social media, according to an order of the Home Department. Forty companies of security personnel, including 10 companies of central paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the district where local authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.





Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that they had given a deadline of September 6 to the administration to meet their demands.





Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a plea filed by residents of Sonipat in Haryana, facing difficulties due to the Singhu border being blocked by farmers and asked them to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief. “There is no need for us to intervene when High Courts are well versed with the local conditions and what is happening. We should trust High Court,” said a Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.