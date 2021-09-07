Security stepped up at Akhtar’s residence, BJP seeks apology

Mumbai :

Adequate police deployed outside Akhtar’s residence near the ISKCON temple in Juhu area, the official said, adding that security personnel, including women constables, were deployed outside the lyricist’s home. Akhtar recently told a news channel that right wing all over the world has an uncanny similarity.





“The Taliban want an Islamic country. These people want to make a Hindu Rashtra,” the lyricist said without naming the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).





BJP MLA and state party spokesperson Ram Kadam condemned Akhtar’s remark. The legislator from Mumbai said no film involving Akhtar will be allowed to be screened in the country until he apologises to Sangh functionaries over his comments.