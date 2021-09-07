Nipah Management Plan issued for Kerala hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram :

State health minister Veena George in a statement said district authorities can prepare a separate management plan for Nipah and also informed that the treatment and discharge guidelines were also published.





She asked all districts authorities to remain cautious and to keep under observation those who are affected by encephalitis The state health department has been on high alert after a 12-year old boy from Kozhikode succumbed to Nipah virus infection on Sunday.





“The prime objective is surveillance, testing and treatment of the patients. As part of surveillance, effective contact tracing and quarantine will be done. Treatment protocol will be strictly followed and it will be constantly monitored,” the minister said in a release.





The Nipah management plan will be coordinated at the state, district and hospital levels. The State Committee consists of the Chief Minister, Health Minister, Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, Disaster Management Additional Chief Secretary, Director of the Department of Health and the Director of Department of Health Education, the release said.