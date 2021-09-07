IAF plane with Rajnath, Gadkari to conduct mock emergency landing on Barmer highway

New Delhi :

The two ministers will be inaugurating the 3.5 km-long strip on the national highway in Barmer this week as it is ready to handle emergency landings of the IAF’s fighter jets and other aircraft, sources mentioned.





It is India’s first national highway to be used for emergency landing of IAF aircraft, they added. In October 2017, fighter jets and transport planes of the IAF had conducted mock landings on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway to show that such highways can be used by the IAF planes for landing in case of an emergency.



