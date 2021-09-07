ED issues lookout notice against ex-Maha Home Minister in money laundering case

New Delhi :





The move comes as the Supreme Court had refused to offer Deshmukh interim relief from coercive action in the lawsuit last month. Deshmukh had moved the Bombay high court on September 2 seeking to quash the agency’s summons.





The plea, however, was not taken up for hearing immediately. The ED has till now issued five summons to Deshmukh, asking him to appear before it for questioning. However, Deshmukh skipped every summons, saying he would be seeking appropriate remedy available under law.





ED registered its money laundering case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sources said that the lookout circular was issued to prevent Deshmukh from fleeing the country. He has skipped various summons issued by the ED in the case that forced him to resign from the post of Maharashtra Home Minister in April.