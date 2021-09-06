Children dying of dengue, viral fever but Adityanath claiming 'all is well': Akhilesh

Lucknow :

There is an outcry in the state due to dengue and viral fever. There are huge crowds in hospitals, and children are dying due to a lack of proper and timely treatment, he said in a party statement.





The BJP government is, however, not paying attention to the collapsed health services in the state, he added.





Dengue fever has claimed the lives of hundreds of innocents in western Uttar Pradesh, and the outbreak is now visible in the eastern part of the state as well, Yadav alleged.





In state capital Lucknow itself, there is a rush in hospitals, he said, adding that the disease has hit Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Kanpur and Farrukhabad among other places badly.





The cries of mothers who have lost their children is a reality which is far away from the tall claims being made in government advertisements, the SP chief said.





Citing various cases of hardships being faced by family members of patients in getting medical attention, Yadav alleged that the BJP government lacked sensitivity, and said dengue has exposed the reality of its claims of having improved medical facilities.





There is widespread public anger against the BJP as it has shown disregard towards the health and the welfare of the people, he said.





The BJP will never come back to power again, and everyone is confident that a 'Samajwadi' government will be formed in 2022, Yadav added.