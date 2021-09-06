Rahul Gandhi is doing politics by putting guns on other's shoulders: BJP

New Delhi :

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Dr Sambit patra said, "Rahul Gandhi's hand can be found wherever there is politics of lies or illusion in the country. Rahul Gandhi has tweeted an old picture of the farmers movement and described it as the present photo."





Sharing a picture of the farmers movement on Twitter, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "Fearless at the forefront, he is the fortune maker of India." In his tweet, however, the Congress leader did not mention the kisan mahapanchayat held on Sunday in Muzaffarnagar."





Rahul Gandhi knows very well that the Congress is president-less and his party is unable to raise any issue on the ground. That's why they try to do politics through false photos," Patra said.





Patra claimed that it has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi not to work hard to take his organisation forward, keeping party president-less and do politics by putting guns on other's shoulders.





Talking about the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, Patra said that the world's fastest and largest vaccination campaign is going on in India and the whole world is appreciating it but Rahul Gandhi does not do a single tweet in the context of vaccination.





"About 68.75 crore people in the country have received one dose of the vaccine. Even after getting the vaccine to such a large population, not a single tweet of Rahul Gandhi has come. In the last two days, more than one crore people were vaccinated, despite this, those who spread confusion through false images remain silent on this," Patra said.





Quoting Congress leader's tweet, national in-charge of BJP's Information and Technology department, Amit Malviya said, "That Rahul Gandhi has to use an old picture to claim success of the Mahapanchayat just shows how the propaganda to call it a well attended 'farmers' agitation hasn't worked. It is political. With religious slogans raised, it leaves no one in doubt what the actual motivation is."