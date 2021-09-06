Case against Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's father for alleged derogatory remarks

Raipur :

After controversy erupted over alleged remarks of his father, the Chief Minister said he was pained by such comments and asserted that nobody was above the law in his government and police will take an appropriate action in the matter.





In the past also, the CM’s father had allegedly made derogatory comments against Lord Ram, the official said quoting the complaint.





According to police, Nand Kumar Baghel reportedly made the remarks while addressing an event in UP recently. Meanwhile, Chief Minister said his father’s comments have come to his notice and he is pained by it.